Lahore in Pakistan ist am meisten verschmutzte Stadt der Welt

Mi, 17.11.2021, 08.20 Uhr

Lahore in Pakistan ist nach Angaben eines Schweizer Unternehmens die am meisten verschmutzte Stadt der Welt. Laut der Firma IQAir, die den AirVisual-Index herausgibt, liegt die Luftqualität in Lahore mit einem Wert von 348 weit über dem als gefährlich erachteten Schwellenwert von 300. Lahore had an air quality ranking of 348, well over the hazardous level of 300, according to IQAir, the Swiss technology company that operates the AirVisual monitoring platform. "If it continues like this, we will die," says one resident.